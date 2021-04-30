Not even the folks who made 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' know where Steve Rogers is post-Endgame

As a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looking in, it's easy to fall into the assumption that the writers and producers behind the comic book films and TV shows have all the answers. Not only is that not the case, but MCU creatives sometimes make fun of the fact that they're not made privy to the secrets and future plans swirling around Kevin Feige's head.

For example, where in the world is Steve Rogers (Chris Evans)? The dude straight up disappeared after giving Sam his shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Well, nobody knows. And we mean nobody.

In its final episode last Friday, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier makes a passing, joking reference to Steve being on the moon. The line is played for laughs, but it's also a reflection of head writer Malcolm Spellman having absolutely no idea where the original Cap is either (just like the rest of us!).

"Marvel won’t tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don’t know, he recently admitted to Inverse. "We’re wondering if Steve’s on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good a guess as anything because they won’t tell me."

Marvel Studios/Disney+

And that's coming from the man who was just hired to write another Captain America movie! Marvel Studios certainly likes to play things close to the chest, which is why its brand is so successful. Feige & co. understand that delivering quality content isn't enough for fans — they want to be surprised, too. Right now, it's unclear if Evans will return to play Rogers, especially after his personal journey was so neatly wrapped up in Endgame's final moments. Not to mention the fact that Sam Wilson is Captain America now, just look at his Twitter handle if you need more proof.

The actor himself shot down rumors about a new Cap-related project earlier this year, but again, that could've been part of the MCU's infamous cone of mystery. If Steve does come back, he can always adopt the "Nomad" title, which is essentially who he was in Avengers: Infinity War. We're not getting our hopes up, though, particularly after Feige put the reports to rest last month. "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," the Marvel Studios boss told Entertainment Weekly.

Maybe, now that he's continuing Cap's story, Spellman will be able to solve the mystery of Mr. Rogers' whereabouts.

All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — as well as a making of documentary — are now available to stream on Disney+.