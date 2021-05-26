Hulu and A24's 'False Positive' delivers some pregnancy-inspired horror in first trailer

From the trio of Netflix's Fear Street films to the second season of Paramount+'s Evil, the summer of streaming horror continues! The latest addition to this already chill-inducing list is Hulu and A24's upcoming False Positive, which hits the streaming site on June 25.

And as you can see from the trailer below, nothing is scarier than the unknown — especially if it's living inside you.

The movie revolves around Lucy and Adrian (played by Broad City's Ilana Glazer and The Leftover's Justin Theroux), a couple who have been trying to get pregnant for months. But after they meet Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan, Die Another Day), a fertility doctor, they manage to get pregnant with a baby girl. However, as in other films in this particular genre of pregnancy-related horror, Lucy starts to suspect that there may be more to her pregnancy than meets the ultrasound, and that the sinister vibes under Hindle's charming exterior might have something to do with it.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of False Positive | Official Trailer | Hulu

Sophia Bush (The Hitcher) and Gretchen Mol (The Twilight Zone) also star in the project, which is directed by John Lee (The Shivering Truth). Not only did he co-write the film with Glazer, but the pair are also producing it, along with Jonathan Wang (Swiss Army Man). A24 is the studio behind the film.

False Positive is "due" to come out on June 25.