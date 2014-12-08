Latest Stories

Jim Jarmusch
Fan campaign aims to beam Jonathan Frakes on board to direct Star Trek 3

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Dec 8, 2014

In the wake of Roberto Orci’s departure from Star Trek 3 as director, some Trekkies have taken the matter into their own hands and are pushing for Cmdr. Riker himself -- actor/director Jonathan Frakes -- to helm the 13th Star Trek movie.

Under the hashtag #BringInRikerStar Trek fans are tweeting that they want to see Frakes sit in the director’s chair for the new movie, TrekMovie says.

While many of those tweets are directly aimed at @jonathansfrakes, the “father, husband, director, and reformed actor,” he has yet to respond.

Jonathan Frakes’ ties to the Star Trek universe run as deep as the far reaches of the Delta Quadrant. He played Cmdr. Will Riker, Capt. Jean-Luc Picard's (Sir Patrick Stewart) Number One, on seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four subsequent films; and has also appeared on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. He has 16 directorial credits to his name and has helmed the critically acclaimed (and my personal favorite) Star Trek: First Contact.

Frakes was also a particular protégé of Gene Roddenberry, the Great Bird of the Galaxy.

What do you guys think? Do you believe Frakes could be the man for the job? Do you think Paramount and the other powers-that-be should "make it so"? 

(via Trek Movie)

