Fan fave Game of Thrones director really wants to make a Black Widow movie

He’s already tackled two other huge genre franchises, so why not give Neil Marshall a shot at the overlooked Marvel hero fans have been clamoring to get a spinoff?

Director Neil Marshall, who has become a favorite among sci-fi fans for his work on HBO’s Game of Thrones and NBC’s Constantine (he directed the upcoming pilot), was recently chatting about which dream project he’d like to tackle in the future.

Turns out there’s a Marvel movie on his short list, though the superhero factory hasn’t given any indication they'll actually make it anytime soon. Marshall told Vanity Fair that he’d “love” to direct a film starring Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow. Yeah, Neil, we’d love to see that, too.

Check out the choice excerpt below:

“I think I’d like to do a big movie with a strong female lead, whether or not she would be a superhero. I’m more interested in characters like Scarlett Johansson in Lucy. I’m less interested in people with superpowers because I can’t identify with them. Very rarely do they get killed off, and when they do get killed off, chances are they’re going to be back … somehow.

"Yes, I’d love to do a big splashy movie with a great female lead, but it has to be someone I can believe in. I would love to do a Black Widow movie. That’s perfect, I would love to do that. That character is really interesting, she doesn’t have any superpowers, she just has extraordinary skills, and the world that she comes from, being this ex-K.G.B. assassin, I find that really fascinating, yeah.”

C’mon, Marvel, let's make this happen. The fans have been talking about it for years, and now you have an awesome director pitching you ideas. Go ahead, flip on that green light. You know you want to.

