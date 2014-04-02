Fan takes it upon himself to fix Bay's Ninja Turtles

Fans seemed to have more than a few issues with the initial trailer for the Michael Bay-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, and now one has taken it upon himself to fix it.

You can’t address all the complaints, but a Photoshop-savvy Redditor has edited those extremely weird face designs to give the new-look Turtles a more traditional design. They’ve rounded out the flat noses and made them look less, well, creepy.

It’s a nice look, and the pics below show the process from the film’s original (weird) look to the more traditional nose. If those rumors of a delay are true, here’s hoping they take note of this nifty tweak as well.

What do you think? Old nose or new nose?

(Via Reddit, /Film)