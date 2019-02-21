Captain Marvel's post-credit scene and Frozen spin-offs: The week's craziest fan theories

Not all fan theories are created equal. Some are brilliant breakthroughs that unlock a whole new understanding of a popular show or movie. Others are ... totally off the mark. That's okay because part of being a fan is interacting with what you love! There are bad fan theories, but no bad fan theorists, in other words.
But it's a bummer when an entertainment news source spreads around one of these theories, using it as clickbait instead of engaging with the theory on its merits. We here at SYFY WIRE love a good fan theory, and we're determined to discuss and tackle their viability.
This week's three craziest fan theories is a three-part Disney extravaganza that ranges from the MCU — looking at you, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame — to Frozen II.
Captain Marvel and Nick Fury have always known about the Thanos snap
Post-credit speculation is a no-brainer ahead of a new MCU film. One theory this week, though, posted to Reddit's r/FanTheories by user woot_wooten and written up by BGR, adds more unrealistic fuel to the already not-great theory that Nick Fury knew about the Thanos snap and failed to tell anyone throughout the entirety of the MCU. This newer theory posits Captain Marvel also knew about the snap, making her just as culpable as Fury.
The original poster writes: "At the end of Captain Marvel Nick Fury and Captain marvel will be talking then suddenly someone will call out to them. They’ll turn around and see Dr.Strange. He’ll explain to them what’s happening with Thanos in the future and explain that they’ll need Captain Marvels help in order to defeat him. Dr.Strange will then close his eyes and you'll hear Stark calling out to him. When he opens them he'll be back on Titan right after he supposedly viewed all possible outcomes." [sic]
Supposedly, this is why Fury contacts Captain Marvel at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Though, like its predecessor, this theory still doesn't explain why Fury and Carol would trust a self-serious wizard who told them once upon a time that a purple alien will eventually destroy half of all life in the universe. It just doesn't make sense.
This theory also supposedly fills a plot hole that is, in all likelihood, just a plot hole or a result of the MCU's timeline being confusing and a tad up in the air.
Ant-Man on a time loop
We all know Ant-Man will be vital to Avengers: Endgame, but a newer theory currently circling the drain posits he's more vital to his own fate as a superhero than we originally thought.
It goes like this: Several sites — BGR and Esquire, most extensively — wrote up a post from Reddit user burghguy3's post on r/FanTheories. This theory relates to another highly contested theory that says Scott will travel back to 1993 (or maybe 1983) and end up at the Avengers compound. This base theory spurns from the belief that a timestamp can be seen in the top left corner of the footage of Scott Lang outside the front gate in the first Endgame trailer (we can't see it, but, hey, who are we to judge?).
If you believe that, then Reddit user burghguy3 suggests Scott’s first stop upon realizing he'd accidentally traveled to 1993 (or 1983) would be wherever Hank Pym is hanging out at the time. Hank is his mentor, so it makes sense that Scott would look to him for guidance. The theory goes on to reason that Hank would see that Scott has the Ant-Man suit and possesses more knowledge than he should about his research, and that's how Hank knew later on in life that he could trust Scott with the suit.
Essentially, 2018-Scott Lang finds himself in a time loop in which he convinces a 1993-Hank Pym to trust 2015-Scott Lang later down the line, suggesting Ant-Man is a truly self-made hero. There's also some stuff about how the girl thought to be playing an older version of Scott's daughter Cassie will actually be playing a younger version of Hope van Dyne.
This is all fun speculation, but let's be real: Why would Endgame waste time on going back to explain why Hank Pym ever trusted Scott Lang with the Ant-Man suit? We're past this. Hank's trust has always been grudging at best anyway, and Hank telling Scott that he's been watching him "for some time now" likely means just that — Hank and Hope were creeping on Scott to make sure he was at least somewhat worthy.
The Frozen-verse
Finally, let's take a break from the MCU with… another Disney-made movie. The Frozen II theories have been trickling in ever since the first trailer dropped last week and the biggest questions seem to be about the two new characters, a boy and a girl hanging out in the newly realized, orange-and-red-tinged fall world. This theory, most extensively written up by Screenrant, is an amalgamation of several ideas. Not all of them, to be honest, are that bad — they're just unlikely.
First, whereas Elsa is a winter-powered princess, this new girl is thought to maybe be a fall-powered princess, one of three other princesses who all have seasonal powers. Or, perhaps, the powers aren't so much seasonal as they are elemental; maybe this new girl is the air to Elsa's water (though we've never seen Elsa control water without freezing it), and we'll eventually meet fire and earth princesses. Fans point to the four-pointed snowflake (the one with four different designs at the tips) in the film's new poster as proof.
Other fans think Anna will be revealed as having her own powers (whether they be elemental or seasonal or whatever). That one's a stretch — Anna is adventurous and prone to excitement, so you think she would have discovered her own powers by this point.
Some fans also seem to think this new girl could be Anna and Elsa's mother? Honestly, that one's a head-scratcher.
No matter what, this all suggests a Frozen-verse far beyond the reaches of Arendelle. This is the kind of thing that results in spin-offs for spin-offs and a new "Let It Go"-style hit for every movie, causing parents everywhere to lose their minds on the spot.
Is any of it accurate? Probably not. Going full MCU for Frozen and introducing a bunch of fanfiction-y new characters doesn't seem like a thing. Frozen already has a solid squad of lovable characters to explore and Disney already has a pretty popular series about elementally gifted young women in its Tinker Bell series (yes, that is a thing and it's adorable).