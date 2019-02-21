Captain Marvel's post-credit scene and Frozen spin-offs: The week's craziest fan theories

We all know Ant-Man will be vital to Avengers: Endgame, but a newer theory currently circling the drain posits he's more vital to his own fate as a superhero than we originally thought.

It goes like this: Several sites — BGR and Esquire, most extensively — wrote up a post from Reddit user burghguy3's post on r/FanTheories. This theory relates to another highly contested theory that says Scott will travel back to 1993 (or maybe 1983) and end up at the Avengers compound. This base theory spurns from the belief that a timestamp can be seen in the top left corner of the footage of Scott Lang outside the front gate in the first Endgame trailer (we can't see it, but, hey, who are we to judge?).

If you believe that, then Reddit user burghguy3 suggests Scott’s first stop upon realizing he'd accidentally traveled to 1993 (or 1983) would be wherever Hank Pym is hanging out at the time. Hank is his mentor, so it makes sense that Scott would look to him for guidance. The theory goes on to reason that Hank would see that Scott has the Ant-Man suit and possesses more knowledge than he should about his research, and that's how Hank knew later on in life that he could trust Scott with the suit.

Essentially, 2018-Scott Lang finds himself in a time loop in which he convinces a 1993-Hank Pym to trust 2015-Scott Lang later down the line, suggesting Ant-Man is a truly self-made hero. There's also some stuff about how the girl thought to be playing an older version of Scott's daughter Cassie will actually be playing a younger version of Hope van Dyne.

This is all fun speculation, but let's be real: Why would Endgame waste time on going back to explain why Hank Pym ever trusted Scott Lang with the Ant-Man suit? We're past this. Hank's trust has always been grudging at best anyway, and Hank telling Scott that he's been watching him "for some time now" likely means just that — Hank and Hope were creeping on Scott to make sure he was at least somewhat worthy.