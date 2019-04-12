FANGRRLS Presents: Game of Thrones Stark Madness

As the final season of Game of Thrones approaches, there are plenty of questions to consider. Who will end up on the Iron Throne? Who will live to see that very moment realized? How many times will Jon and Dany bang before they realize they are related? While there are plenty of fan theories out there, if we've learned anything from seven seasons of Game of Thrones, it's that it's really up to each of us to control our own fate.

So for this final season, SYFY FANGRRLS presents Stark Madness. Much like the brackets of yore, Stark Madness leaves each participant steering their own army towards their desired (or expected) ending.

First of all, here are the rules of Stark Madness.

Predict each Game of Thrones characters fate and if they’ll live or die on their possible journey to the Iron Throne. For every episode you accurately guess whether a character will live (L) or die (D), you earn 5 points. If you correctly predict who will end up on the Iron Throne, you earn 100 points. The person(s) with the highest total number of points at the end of the season wins.

But that's not all. There are also a few bonus questions where you can pick up extra points if you correctly guess things like how many dragons survive or how much wine Cersei drinks.

Download your Stark Madness bracket here, distribute to all of your friends (and enemies), and see who manages to stay on the Iron Throne.