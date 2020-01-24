FANGRRLtopia: Properties we could love... with some changes

The Star Wars prequels are a ripe landscape for dunking, this is known. But while I’ve certainly had my share of rants against them in the past, age, an appreciation of fantastic meme generation, and the views of those who grew up with them instead of just the original trilogy have softened my view of them. Now my approach to them falls much more in the “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed” range. Because there truly is a great trilogy’s worth of story in there and it’s almost heartbreaking how close it comes to hitting that and then just falls ever so short. Their ambitions are as tragic as the story of Darth Plagueis the Wise. Like many a nerdy writer on the internet, I have spent a lot of time in my mental garage, fixing up the old jalopy that is the prequels. But in doing so one discovers a very inconvenient truth: making the prequels into something that would be legitimately crowd-pleasing may be a thankless task, and the more you attempt to add or alter to them the more of a behemoth they become. And while one, like myself, may have legitimate complaints with George Lucas’ execution of the prequels, it’s hard not to feel some sympathy for him in trying to emulate his task. It may truly be impossible to create a Star Wars movie that gives the people what they want anymore, and when you try, you maybe end up with The Rise of Skywalker.

With that in mind, my own alt-universe version of the prequels would accept them for what they are in the most part, but treat them like a draft in the process before the final one. My two major changes would be to shift more of the point of view to Obi-Wan and Padme, giving her much more to do and letting her be as richly presented as a character as she is in the Clone Wars animated series. We’d see Anakin’s rise and fall primarily through the eyes of his best friend and the woman who loves him, instead of as closely through his own, which always felt a bit shaky given the audience largely knows where he’s headed before he does. The most major change I’d make is to have him fall to the Dark Side earlier, and have his pre-suit Darth Vader be present as a significant threat to the Jedi as he hunts them down, versus pulling off one major, mostly off-screen massacre at the temple. Imagine an Episode III where Obi-Wan has heard reports of a powerful new Sith Lord that he’s been tasked with finding. Unable to reach Anakin, he and Padme fear the worst, only to discover that the man they’ve been hunting has been him. It’d be a gut punch for sure, but also might go a long way towards repairing the disconnect between the Anakin we’ve been following for three films, and the man inside the suit. - Riley Silverman