Latest Stories

Black Panther
Tag: Movies
Trevor Noah trolls Oscar audiences with sneaky Black Panther joke
Rogue-CaptainMarvel-2
Tag: Fangrrls
The tragic history between Carol Danvers and Rogue
Humpback whale
Tag: Science
Mysterious whale carcass found in the Amazon rainforest has experts baffled
Shadow Moon, American Gods
Tag: TV
American Gods: Ricky Whittle's Shadow demands answers in Season 2
Chex Quest HD game logo via dev YouTube page 2019

Fans are HD-resurrecting 1990s cereal shooter Chex Quest, and here’s what it looks like

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 25, 2019

You may not think you remember Chex Quest, a clever and surprisingly well-crafted first-person shooting game that, for a hot minute in the 1990s, came packed inside boxes of Chex cereal. But if you’re the right age, a peek at the new HD trailer for this fan-made update will probably jump-start your memory better than a good breakfast.

We won’t beat around the bush here: this clip has some of us falling down a deep nostalgia hole. Back when memes were still just a glint in the young internet’s eye, Chex created a real-world viral sensation by bundling the game into millions and millions of cereal packages, essentially giving every kid within reach the same experience at the same time.

Polygon reports the game was built on the backbone of the original Doom, but Chex Quest skirts any shade of violent gunplay by framing the experience in more wholesome terms: you’re a valiant, smooth-voiced volunteer from Chex Squadron, and you’re not waiting around with your trusty Zorch device for the United Nations (of cereal) to make up its mind about who’s gonna go out and blast those nutrition-robbing Flemoids back into the dimension whence they came.

Chuck Jacobi on YouTube

If you made it to the gameplay portion of the clip, which starts around the 2:20 mark, you’ll be pleased to find that it sounds like the HD version isn’t messing with the old-school sound effects. Zap! Zap-zap-zap! goes your Zorch device, as the goopy-green Flemoids utter their last 8-bit alien gasps.

They’re not messing around with the development tools, either. “Chex Quest HD will be a faithful recreation of [the original] game using a modern game engine, Unreal Engine 4,” the game’s Facebook page explains. “It will feature all of the same ‘weapons,’ enemies, power-ups and levels from the original. The levels will be redesigned in regards to their layouts, but the themes and overall aesthetics will be consistent with the original levels.”

The game’s all-volunteer development team says they’re bringing Chex Quest into the HD era with full permission from General Mills, that it’ll include all five stages from the original game, and — best of all — that it’ll cost even less than a box of Chex (that means free) to play.

The team hasn’t yet said when we’ll be able to dig into Chex Quest, and we’re still not sure about where it’ll appear (though a digital platform like Steam seems a safe bet). But we’ve gotta admit: It’s been a while since we’ve gotten this excited about cereal.

Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: 1990s
Tag: Chex Quest
Tag: Nostalgia

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Rugrats
Tag: Reptar
Reptar on Ice Rugrats
Rugrats: These holiday-themed Reptar bars will turn your tongue an icy blue
Josh Weiss
Nov 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Hardcore
Tag: sega genesis
Hardcore Sega Genesis
Hardcore, a never-released SEGA Genesis game, is finally coming out 25 years later
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: MIghty Morphin Power Rangers
Tag: power rangers
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Power Rangers Beast Morphers trailer drops ahead of Nickelodeon debut next week
Alexis Sottile
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Tag: Nickelodeon
Are You Afraid of the Dark
Horror anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark? returning as miniseries at Nickelodeon
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0