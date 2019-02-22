Fans #FightForWynonna, SYFY remains committed to the show

Yesterday, Earpers around the world joined together in a battle cry of #FightForWynonna. While SYFY has renewed Wynonna Earp for Season 4, production hasn’t begun yet, leaving fans concerned for the fate of their beloved show.

In light of these fears, SYFY has issued an official statement: “SYFY ordered Season 4 of Wynonna Earp from IDW and is completely committed to the series. This has not changed.”

As of this writing, IDW has not yet issued a response.

The #FightForWynonna hashtag trended internationally yesterday, with fans filling Twitter with what Wynonna Earp means to them.





The show’s passionate band of Earpers celebrated Wynonna’s commitment to female and queer representation, something so important and necessary to genre and entertainment in general.

By all accounts, SYFY seems to be strongly and vocally committed to the show, and it doesn’t seem like the network is the one needing convincing. After all, Wynonna still has work to do.