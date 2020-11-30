Fans relaunch #SaveDaredevil social campaign effort as rights revert to Marvel Studios

Sunday marked two years to the day since Netflix announced that Daredevil, the inaugural show in its "street-level" mini-franchise of series based on Marvel Comics characters, was cancelled after three seasons at the streaming giant. While other installments in the Defenders-verse would follow, including the final seasons of Jessica Jones and The Punisher, it was in many ways the end of an era for fans who'd grown to love the tone, interconnectivity, and intimacy of Daredevil and the series that followed it. But the anniversary of Daredevil's cancellation was not just another moment of sadness this time around.

As you may remember, Netflix's agreement with Marvel included a two-year hold on uses of the Marvel characters after Netflix announced they were done with them. Since Sunday marked two years since Daredevil's cancellation, that hold is presumably now up, and the folks behind the ongoing #SaveDaredevil efforts online weren't about to let that moment go by quietly. Back before Thanksgiving, organizers posted a thread of instructions encouraging fans to tweet using the #SaveDaredevil hashtag during a predetermined two-hour window in order to drive the campaign's power as a trending topic. The two-hour window even shifted based on time zones, so the topic could hopefully trend worldwide.

The mission? Prove to the powers that be at Disney that there's still an appetite not just for Daredevil as a property, but for Daredevil as a property starring Charlie Cox in the title role, with the supporting cast hopefully along for the ride once again. While we have no idea yet if the campaign got anyone at Disney to notice, efforts to make it a trending topic certainly paid off. Thousands of tweets rolled in from around the world Sunday as organizers hosted and live-tweeted rewatches of the series, encouraged engagement, and signal-boosted as #SaveDaredevil began to trend in multiple countries around the world.

The campaign picked up enough steam that it attracted attention from some major accounts, including social media-favorite artist BossLogic, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg, and Daredevil co-stars Deborah Ann Woll and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Daredevil launched in 2015 as part of a splashy team-up effort with Netflix to expand Marvel's reach into television and streaming, and was the first in a series of shows that were, in some ways, vaguely connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but were increasingly more focused on their own interconnected universe as time wore on. Series like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Daredevil spinoff The Punisher followed, and the first four series in the franchise converged to make the crossover miniseries The Defenders in 2017.

Though there were hints that the shows were canonically part of the MCU, and fans were hungry to see things like the Defenders team popping up in Avengers: Endgame or other Marvel films, the divide between Marvel Television at the time and the film side of Marvel Studios remained relatively solid despite a few fun nods. Now, two years after Daredevil's cancellation, it's a different world. The small-screen aspects of Marvel are under closer control by MCU mastermind Kevin Feige, Disney+ series directly connected to the MCU are underway, and thanks to its purchase of Fox, Disney also owns Hulu for all of its more mature-minded streaming needs.

So there are certainly avenues by which a Daredevil revival could happen. It just depends on the right person making the call. Whether this campaign makes that happen or not, they definitely made some noise over the weekend.