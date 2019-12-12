What’s Everybody Mad About This Week?!: J.J. Abrams vs. The Last Jedi, Game of Thrones, and Percy Jackson

We are mere days away from the premiere of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. People are excited, scared, and… mad. Of course they are! This would not be the Star Wars fandom if folks weren’t yelling about it on the internet. That’s not even me being bitter — that’s just fact.

So, this week’s hubbub includes a lot, but we’re going to focus specifically on some quotes in a recent story in The New York Times. We’ll be looking into the J.J. Abrams stuff in this entry. If you want any stuff on the John Boyega and Daisy Ridley of it all, I can’t help you at the moment.

The story reads:

Abrams praised The Last Jedi for being “full of surprises and subversion and all sorts of bold choices.”

“On the other hand,” he added, “it’s a bit of a meta approach to the story. I don’t think that people go to Star Wars to be told, ‘This doesn’t matter.’”

Even so, Abrams said The Last Jedi laid the groundwork for The Rise of Skywalker and “a story that I think needed a pendulum swing in one direction in order to swing in the other.”

Longtime defenders of Johnson and The Last Jedi jumped to his and the film’s defense once again, criticizing Abrams for potentially implying anything negative about the film. Others seemed confused — suddenly, several folks seemed to be throwing Johnson under the bus for his work on the series.

We do not need to get into a debate about The Last Jedi here. Your opinion is your opinion, and that’s cool. J.J. Abrams' opinion is J.J. Abrams' opinion, and that's also cool. Granted, his opinion holds a bit more weight than most other fans', but still!

I’m just here to tell you the only thing I know anymore: People are mad. And I am tired. So very, very tired.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author's, and do not necessarily reflect those of SYFY WIRE, SYFY, or NBC Universal.