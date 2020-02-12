WIRE Buzz: Newt's brother back for Fantastic Beasts 3; Haunted High-Ons scares up series; more

Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander won't be going on his next big screen adventure without some help from his big brother, Theseus. While recently speaking with Yahoo! Movies UK, Callum Turner confirmed he'll be reprising his Crimes of Grindelwald role as the older Scamander sibling in the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts movie.

"I don't know, man. I don't have any idea," Turner said when asked about what fans can expect from the project. However, he did reveal that shooting begins in about six weeks or so.

An Auror (otherwise known as a dark wizard catcher) for the Ministry of Magic in Britain, Theseus was engaged to Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz) before she was killed by Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) in the last movie, which wasn't exactly well-received by fans or critics.

While he hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with his little brother, Theseus still helped Newt prevent Grindelwald from destroying Paris in Fantastic Beasts 2. Based on that film's final scene, it's probably safe to assume that Theseus will be playing a larger role in the fight against Gellert.

Jude Law (Dumbledore), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), and Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein) are all returning along with Redmayne, Depp, and Turner. Jessica Williams, who briefly played Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks of America's Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, will get an expanded role in the third entry. A total of five installments are planned.

Helmed by David Yates once again, Fantastic Beasts 3 opens in theaters Nov. 12, 2021. Rather than taking place in the drab and dreary streets of New York, London, and Paris, the story is moving things over to the beautifully sunny beaches of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

J.K. Rowling is sharing screenwriting credits with Steve Kloves on this film. Kloves is known for adapting six out of Rowling's seven Harry Potter novels for the big screen.

The musical duo known as TWIZTID have partnered with NightSky Productions for an animated TV series adaptation of the Haunted High-Ons comic. Owned by Ken F. Levin, NightSky is one of the production companies behind AMC's Preacher and Amazon's The Boys.

“When we first heard one of the producers of [those shows] was interested in what we have going on with Haunted High-Ons, we were blown away," TWIZTID said in a statement. "After finally meeting Ken in person at San Diego Comic-Con, we asked him to come to our show later that night in San Diego. He actually showed, stayed for the whole performance and spent an additional two hours talking comics and TV with us after. It was then that we knew this IS the guy we need representing our beloved independent comic franchise as we take this ambitious leap into what some would call the next level."

Written by TWIZTID and Dirk Manning, the comic book published by Source Point Press series follows two phony ghost hunters who find themselves dealing with actual supernatural events. Marianna Pescosta and Alessandro de Fornasar illustrated the book, which began as a single one-shot in 2017.

“I’m very excited that my company NightSky Productions and I will have the chance to work with TWIZTID, Dirk, and the rest of the team on developing Haunted High-Ons for television or film," added Levin. "There’s a reason TWIZTID’s music gets more and more popular every year and this is now reflected in the success of the comics as well. I also enormously enjoy TWIZTID personally, and what Dirk has been doing with the comics is a joy to read, so we’re grateful to make this partnership happen!”

While Jake Gyllenhaal may have killed off Prince of Persia's big screen ambitions for a while, Ubisoft is bringing the time-turning puzzle game back in the form of a VR escape room.

"Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time, opening worldwide this spring, gives teams of up to four players the chance to work together to solve puzzles and use the titular artifact’s powers to stop, rewind, or fast-forward time," the company announced today.

"Our VR escape rooms are meant to be larger-than-life adventures; something you can’t do in the real world, something you can totally immerse yourself into once you put on the VR headset," said Cyril Voiron, executive producer for Ubisoft Escape Games. "Prince of Persia ticked all the boxes. The Sands of Time series seemed to be the perfect fit, because it not only offers a fantasy setting, but the original games also come with many elements that fit perfectly into VR, such as puzzles and, of course, using powers such as time control."

Dagger of Time was developed by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, creator of two Assassin’s Creed VR escape rooms, Beyond Medusa’s Gate and Escape the Lost Pyramid.