WIRE Buzz: Fantastic Beasts 3 resumes filming; Manifest adds 'The Americans' alum; Jurassic Park trio

Like every film and TV production shooting at the beginning of the year, the third Fantastic Beasts film suffered a delay back in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, star Dan Fogler confirmed to SYFY WIRE that they were "just waiting" and that "when the mechanism starts to move again and everybody starts to get back to work, that’s when we’ll get back to work." A new conversation with his co-star seems to have confirmed his prediction.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, Eddie Redmayne explained that Fantastic Beasts 3 (it doesn't have a finalized title yet) is back in business, joining the likes of The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion as a genre blockbuster filming across the pond.

"It’s interesting, because we’ve started shooting now. We’re two weeks in, and again, it’s a whole new process. It’s a whole new normal," the actor said. "Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other. What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it’s fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game."

Worries about creativity notwithstanding, it sounds like the film — helmed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates and written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves — is following Dominion's best practices to a degree. The film will co-star Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, and Jessica Williams.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to hit theaters on Nov. 12, 2021.

Next, the reunion that won't stop going viral has decided to use its platform for democratic good. On National Voter Registration Day, the original three leads of Jurassic Park — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum — paused filming their roles in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion in order to deliver an important message to fans of the dino franchise: Vote.

Take a look:

Like Goldblum's branded face mask, be a "clever girl" and vote! The photo shows all three decked out in voting regalia, possibly hoping to avert another natural disaster akin to an island full of dinosaurs.

The OG three join the followup franchise's Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as BD Wong, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 11, 2021. Fans can find out how to register to vote here.

Finally, Manifest has booked another passenger from Flight 828.

Heading into its third season, the NBC series — which boasts the most mysterious plane this side of Lost — is adding an "integral" figure. TVLine reports that Holly Taylor (The Americans) will play Angelina, someone who's somehow managed to elude Ben's passenger-documenting efforts. This is a character that showrunner Jeff Rake told TVLine "is going to become one of the more important characters in our series."

"I imagine us looking back in later seasons and trying to remember when that character entered, because they’ll have become so integral to our storytelling,” Rake said. Angelina and the Stone family ... deeply connected.

Manifest's third season, which will pick up the story three months after the Season 2 finale, looks to return to NBC next fall.