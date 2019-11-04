Fantastic Beasts' third films heads to Rio de Janeiro, boosts Jessica Williams' role

The magic is still alive! Last year’s The Crimes of Grindelwald left no question about whether a sequel was coming, since it left far more mysteries open than closed by its end, and now fans know more details about when a Fantastic Beasts follow-up is coming and what it’ll be about.

After news that the third film in the Harry Potter spin-off prequel series would have its production bumped back from July of this year, Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is moving forward with the new film in the spring of 2020.

Building from the first films that — branching out from the Brit-centric main films — took place in New York City and Paris, respectively, the still-untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 will take place predominantly in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Looks like the wizarding world is about to integrate some Portuguese into its magical repertoire.

In addition to this continental shift, the film’s cast — which will include returning stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, and Katherine Waterston — will boast Jessica Williams’ Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in a more prominent role this time around. Hicks is a professor at the U.S.’s Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and appeared momentarily in the second film amidst the various and confusing Crimes of Grindelwald.

The third film will again be directed by David Yates and written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. This is the first film of the trilogy where original Harry Potter author Rowling has scripted with a co-writer.

Harry Potter fans can take their third go-round in the world of Fantastic Beasts on Nov. 12, 2021.