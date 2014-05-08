Latest Stories

Hilary Swank
The Fantastic Four reboot casts Johnny and Sue Storm's father

Matthew Jackson
May 8, 2014

Another piece of the casting puzzle has been filled for Fox's Fantastic Four reboot.

The Josh Trank-directed reimagining of Marvel's First Family has already filled most of what look to be the major roles. The four themselves are Miles Teller (Reed Richards), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm), Kate Mara (Sue Storm), and Jamie Bell (Ben Grimm), while Doctor Doom will be played by Toby Kebbell and Tim Blake Nelson has been tapped to play Harvel Elder, aka the future Mole Man. So, we've got superheroes and supervillains, and now it's time to fill out the rest, starting with Johnny and Sue's father.

The Hollywood Reporter just broke the news that Reg E. Cathey, best known for his work on the HBO series The Wire, and more recently seen in Netflix's series House of Cards, has been tapped to play Dr. Storm, the pair's "scientist father."

In the original Marvel universe, Dr. Franklin Storm is a surgeon tormented by his inability to save his wife's life after a car crash. In the Ultimate Universe, though, he's a scientist who helps establish a think tank at the Baxter Building, and sometimes serves as a scientific advisor to the Fantastic Four, while also being overprotective of Johnny and Sue. It certainly sounds like the film is leading toward the Ultimate side of things, but of course, this Dr. Storm could be an entirely different character altogether.

Cathey's casting also removes some of the mystery of the Storm family structure. Controversy was ignited when Jordan was cast as Johnny, switching the character's race, and we've been wondering ever since how the different races of the siblings would be explained. From this, we can either gather than Sue was adopted, or that Sue's mother married Johnny's father, and the pair are step-siblings.

Either way, another very strong actor has been added to this cast, and if Cathey gets some room to show his chops in the film he could had some real emotional depth to it.

The Fantastic Four hits theaters June 19, 2015. 

(Via THR)

