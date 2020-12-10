Praise Zoltar! You can now feel like Tom Hanks in 'Big' and stay at this FAO Schwarz Airbnb listing

Big news for fans of Big: FAO Schwarz, the famous New York City toy store that rocketed to popularity after it was featured in Penny Marshall's 1988 hit Big, is turning into an Airbnb venue for one night only, later this month. However, there is a bit of a catch because this once-in-a-lifetime-sleepover isn't available to just anyone.

One family of four will have the chance to spend a night at the famous location for the low, low price of $25. The listing goes live at 12 p.m. EST next Tuesday (Dec. 15), with the experience scheduled to take place several days before Christmas on Monday, Dec. 21. Getting to spend the night in a massive toy emporium is a kid's ultimate fantasy and even adults can get in on the fun by pretending to be Harry and Marv from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

While staying in the 20,000-square-foot space, the family will get to channel their inner Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia as they receive "a music lesson on the store's iconic Giant Dance On Piano." Two other perks include: "an opportunity to build a plush toy and a remote-controlled car of your own design — and then race it down the aisles of FAO Schwarz"; and an "immersive science experiment guided by one of my favorite colleagues and our very own Professor Atlas."

To top it all off, the lucky customers will also receive a store credit "to use within the store's walls and pick out some of your very own toys to bring home." If the experience — which will adhere to CDC-approved health guidelines — has to be canceled due to COVID-19, the family will receive a store credit and an Airbnb credit worth $1,000.

As part of the deal, Airbnb is making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

FAO Schwarz was brought back to life in 2018 by ThreeSixty Group Inc., which purchased the company from Toys "R" Us in 2016.