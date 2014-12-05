Fascinating video explains what life would be like if Planet Earth was flat

It wasn’t too terribly long ago, relatively speaking, that some of the greatest minds thought the Earth was flat, and that we sat at the center of the galaxy.

Sure, now we know better — but what if that original assumption were true? What if the planet really was flat? Luckily for us, the minds at VSauce decided to do the math and science to figure out what a completely flat version of Earth would be like. Not surprisingly, it’s super-weird.

If you spread the spherical planet out over a flat surface, moving closer to the edges would be like running up a very steep hill — and it’d feel so steep you’d risk tumbling back toward the middle. But, if you make it to the edge, could you fall off? Nope. You’d just walk off the side and stick to the next surface. Because, you know, there’s still gravity there.

You’d also probably barf from the weirdness, but falling off into space is not on the agenda. Check out the explainer clip below and let us know what you think:

(Via Sploid, image via DaySleeper)