Island Of Dr. Moreau Hero
Tag: Movies
IDW founder Ted Adams reinvents H.G. Wells' The Island Of Dr. Moreau for wild new summer miniseries
Conan surveys the horizon in Conan Unconquered
Tag: Games
Gaming: Conan Unconquered gets a date; Tomb Raider board game incoming; more
Mercy Black Movie Poster
Tag: Movies
Netflix surprises fans with Blumhouse horror flick "Mercy Black"
Marvel Rising 2019
Tag: TV
WonderCon: Three new Marvel Rising shorts will feature Shuri, Inferno, and Ghost-Spider later this year
Fascinating video explains what life would be like if Planet Earth was flat

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Dec 5, 2014

It wasn’t too terribly long ago, relatively speaking, that some of the greatest minds thought the Earth was flat, and that we sat at the center of the galaxy.

Sure, now we know better — but what if that original assumption were true? What if the planet really was flat? Luckily for us, the minds at VSauce decided to do the math and science to figure out what a completely flat version of Earth would be like. Not surprisingly, it’s super-weird.

If you spread the spherical planet out over a flat surface, moving closer to the edges would be like running up a very steep hill — and it’d feel so steep you’d risk tumbling back toward the middle. But, if you make it to the edge, could you fall off? Nope. You’d just walk off the side and stick to the next surface. Because, you know, there’s still gravity there.

You’d also probably barf from the weirdness, but falling off into space is not on the agenda. Check out the explainer clip below and let us know what you think:

(Via Sploid, image via DaySleeper)

Tag: Science
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
