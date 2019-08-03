Latest Stories

Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Tag: TV
Are You Afraid of the Dark? TV series lets its first teaser out of the shadows
Fast & Furious Legit or BS
Tag: Movies
Fast & Furious Fan Theories: Legit or BS?!
Horde Hero
Tag: Comics
Open the door to housebound horror in Aftershock's new graphic novel, Horde
Cats Trafalgar Square Universal
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/03
Fast & Furious Legit or BS
More info i
SYFY WIRE
Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Features

Fast & Furious Fan Theories: Legit or BS?!

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 3, 2019

This weekend, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw firmly brought the franchise into the realm of sci-fi by introducing Idris Elba’s cyborg supervillain, Brixton Lore. But have the Fast and Furious films secretly been sci-fi the entire time? In the latest edition of SYFY WIRE’s Legit or BS?!, we’re looking at a few Fast and Furious fan theories before rendering a judgment.

One of the fan theories suggested that Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is, in fact, a Terminator. Some may not believe it, but Dom and the T-800 actually have more in common than their muscles and their fashion sense. Dom’s got the same fighting style as a Terminator, he’s shaken off near-fatal injuries, and he’s even put Luke Hobbs through a wall! Now, we ask you: What’s more likely? Dom’s secret cyborg powers or his apparent superhuman invulnerability?

More Videos

The InBetween NBC.JPG
EXCLUSIVE: Pyromaniac on the loose in fiery clip from NBC’s paranormal thriller The InBetween
SC 38 Reimagined
Star Wars fan film reimagines Darth Vader vs Obi-Wan into fight we always deserved
May 9, 2019

Meanwhile, an enticing idea has been put forth that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw is actually Frank Martin, his character from The Transporter. There’s a lot of potential in that theory, although Frank was generally a lot nicer than Deckard. Still, it would be fun if Statham were essentially playing the same character for two decades.

Because Diesel is an avid Dungeons & Dragons fan, we have to give some credibility to the theory that the Fast and Furious films are simply an ongoing D&D campaign. Compared to the relatively grounded original movie, Dom and his friends have really leveled up their cars and their death-defying stunts. Perhaps there really is something magical about that.

For more Fast and Furious fan theories, check out the full video!

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Features
Tag: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Tag: Videos

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: