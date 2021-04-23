Buckle up! Free 'Fast & Furious' marathon zooming into theaters ahead of F9 premiere in June

Universal Pictures is gunning the ol' speedometer to 88 and beyond with a pro bono theatrical marathon of all the Fast & Furious movies (aka the Fast Saga) ahead of F9's release in late June. The adrenaline-pumping promotion known as "Fast Friday" puts pedal to the metal Friday April 30 with the movie that started it all: 2001's The Fast and the Furious. A new franchise entry will collide with the big screen each week for a total of eight weeks until fans reach the end of the road in the most recent outing: 2017's The Fate of the Furious on Friday, June 18. (Hobbs & Shaw, the first F&F spinoff project that debuted in 2019, is not part of the marathon).

"The Fast films are all about family, and Universal wanted to find a way to thank our huge family of Fast fans around the country for their passion and loyalty over the past 20 years," Jim Orr, Universal’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, said in a statement. “We’re grateful to our theater partners for their help in making this screening series possible and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to theaters to experience the wild Fast ride all over again. And we cannot wait to blow everyone’s minds with the release of F9 on June 25.”

AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas, and Premiere Cinemas are all participating.

Right now, "Fast Friday" is set to launch in 500 theaters across the United States, although Universal does plan to expand that number to over 900. "Theaters that join the screening series after April 30 will begin their screenings with whichever film is already scheduled to screen in that week," says the release. Tickets are completely free of charge and become available the Friday before each weekly screening. Check with your local theater on how to reserve a seat or click here for more information.

Check out the full schedule below:

Friday, 4/30 – The Fast and the Furious

Friday, 5/7 – 2 Fast 2 Furious

Friday, 5/14 – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Friday, 5/21 – Fast & Furious

Friday, 5/28 – Fast Five

Friday, 6/4 – Fast & Furious 6

Friday, 6/11 – Furious 7

Friday, 6/18 – The Fate of the Furious

Every week, Entertainment Weekly's BINGE podcast will take a deep dive into each movie with the stars who helped bring them to life. Directed and co-written by Fast Saga veteran Justin Lin, F9 rolls into theaters everywhere Friday, June 25. Daniel Casey also shares credit on the screenplay.