Fate: The Winx Saga probes a magical conspiracy in Harry Potter-esque trailer

The next Fantastic Beasts movie won't arrive until next summer, but that's okay. Netflix is here to fill that Harry Potter-sized hole in our hearts with Fate: The Winx Saga. Based on Iginio Straffi's Winx Club cartoon that ran on Nickelodeon, this live-action adaptation is a coming-of-age story set at Alfea, a magical boarding school that lies protected in the Otherworld. It's here that young fairies learn to harness their powers (based on the elements) "while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence," reads the official synopsis.

Abigail Cowen plays Bloom, the "Potter" of the bunch — a new student who didn't grow up in the world of magic, but has a greater destiny than she could ever have imagined. A war is coming and the school is in danger from a sinister group of adversaries known as the Death Eaters...er, we mean the "Burned Ones."

Watch the full trailer below:

Video of Fate: The Winx Saga | Official Trailer | Netflix

Cowen's supporting cast members include: Hannah van der Westhuysen ("Stella") Precious Mustapha ("Aisha") Eliot Salt ("Terra"), Elisha Applebaum ("Musa"), Sadie Soverall ("Beatrix"), Freddie Thorp ("Riven"), Danny Griffin ("Sky"), Theo Graham ("Dane"), Jacob Dudman ("Sam"), Eve Best, Robert James-Collier, Josh Cowdery, Alex Macqueen, and Eva Birthistle.

The six-part series was created by Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) and is executive produced by Young, Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures, Cristiana Buzzelli, and Joanne Lee. Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, and Stephen Woolfenden serve as directors.Fate: The Winx Saga debuts on Netflix this coming Friday, Jan. 22.