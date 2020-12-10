Fate: The Winx Saga
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Nickelodeon's 'Winx Club' enters live-action with teaser for 'Fate: The Winx Saga' coming to Netflix

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Dec 10, 2020, 1:41 PM EST (Updated)
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Fate: The Winx Saga
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Iginio Straffi
Tag: Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon's Winx Club cartoon gets the live-action treatment in the first teaser trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga.

A Netflix Original, the new series will officially premiere on the streaming platform Jan. 22, 2021 (that's a Friday in case you were wondering). Based on Iginio Straffi's original creation and showrun by The Vampire Diaries and Kyle XY alum Brian Young, The Winx Saga is described by Netflix as a "coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence."

Watch the trailer now:

The cast consists of Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Eve Best, Robert James-Collier, Josh Cowdery, Alex Macqueen, and Eva Birthistle.

The show, which kicked off production in Ireland last year, is executive produced by Young, Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures, Cristiana Buzzelli, and Joanne Lee. Season 1 will consist of six episodes that were directed by Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, and Stephen Woolfenden

Ahead of the premiere next month, check out some first look images in the below gallery below.

Fate: The Winx Saga
Credit: Netflix
Fate: The Winx Saga
Credit: Netflix
Fate: The Winx Saga
Credit: Netflix
Fate: The Winx Saga
Credit: Netflix
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Fate: The Winx Saga
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Iginio Straffi
Tag: Nickelodeon

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker