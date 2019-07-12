Jon Favreau already working on second season of The Mandalorian

Even though The Mandalorian TV show has yet to debut, series creator and executive producer Jon Favreau is already at work on a second season of the Star Wars spinoff series. The Iron Man and Lion King director revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that, now that the first season has wrapped, he and his producing partner have begun writing the sophomore season of the show about everyone's favorite disintegration-happy bounty hunter Boba Fett.

"We're done with the first season,” Favreau told Kimmel. “I was actually writing part of the second season now, so I'm having a blast.”

He continued: "I got together with Dave Filoni, who's my partner on this one as producer, and we're writing this stuff. It's honestly like turning over your toy chest and playing with all the Star Wars toys together.”

Considering the central character’s massive popularity and the show’s pedigree, it’s not surprising that Disney is going all in on this series.

Check out the clip below. Favreau stars talking about The Mandalorian around the 11:50 mark.

Video of Jon Favreau on The Lion King, Beyoncé &amp; New Star Wars Series

Favreau explains the series takes place "after Return of the Jedi, so the Empire is gone and all hell is breaking loose in the outer rim,” and focuses on the "scum and villainy” in the galaxy. The series boasts a cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 12.