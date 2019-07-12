Latest Stories

Blade Runner Slice
Tag: Movies
Blade Runner 2019 writer Mike Johnson reveals how the new comic honors the film's legacy
Alien UFO
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Area 51 petition picks up speed; Power Rangers movie reboot?; more
Stranger-Things-3
Tag: Fangrrls
Did Stranger Things 3 turn Joyce Byers into a bad mom?
Hasbro Star Wars Sith Trooper
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Weekly: The Rise of Skywalker's Sith troopers and The Mandalorian Season 2
The Mandalorian
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Jon Favreau already working on second season of The Mandalorian

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Jul 12, 2019

Even though The Mandalorian TV show has yet to debut, series creator and executive producer Jon Favreau is already at work on a second season of the Star Wars spinoff series. The Iron Man and Lion King director revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that, now that the first season has wrapped, he and his producing partner have begun writing the sophomore season of the show about everyone's favorite disintegration-happy bounty hunter Boba Fett

"We're done with the first season,” Favreau told Kimmel. “I was actually writing part of the second season now, so I'm having a blast.”

He continued: "I got together with Dave Filoni, who's my partner on this one as producer, and we're writing this stuff. It's honestly like turning over your toy chest and playing with all the Star Wars toys together.”

Considering the central character’s massive popularity and the show’s pedigree, it’s not surprising that Disney is going all in on this series.

Check out the clip below. Favreau stars talking about The Mandalorian around the 11:50 mark.

Favreau explains the series takes place "after Return of the Jedi, so the Empire is gone and all hell is breaking loose in the outer rim,” and focuses on the "scum and villainy” in the galaxy. The series boasts a cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.  

The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Jon Favreau

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: