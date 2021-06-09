Fear Street: Try to survive the second bloody, throwback slasher trailer for Netflix's R.L. Stine film trilogy

In a time when film distribution remains in flux, Netflix is looking to shake things up even more with its trilogy of Fear Street projects. It might seem scary to those who are used to the traditional theatrical model, but the rollout isn't meant to give you chills. The movies themselves are! You can whet your appetite for pants-wetting fright with the latest trailer for the triad of terrifying tales, which just debuted during the third day of Netflix's Geeked Week.

Based on the best-selling book series by R.L. Stine (the literary mastermind behind Goosebumps), the trio of films span several decades, taking place across 1994, 1978, and 1666. Leigh Janiak (Scream: The TV Series) directed all three features, which center around a string of connected supernatural events within the cursed town of Shadyside. Fear Street represents a pseudo-Stranger Things reunion for cast members Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke, although they don't appear in the same installments. We'll just have to wait for Season 4 to see them actually reunite...

Watch the latest trailer (set to a remix of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive") below:

Video of FEAR STREET | A Film Trilogy Event | Official Trailer | Netflix

The supporting cast includes: Kiana Madeira (The Flash), Olivia Scott Welch (Panic), Benjamin Flores Jr. (Rim of the World), Fred Hechinger (The Woman in the Window), Ashley Zukerman (The Lost Symbol), Darrell Britt-Gibson (Judas and the Black Messiah), Jordana Spiro (Blindspot), Jordyn DiNatale (The Birch), Jeremy Ford (The Mosquito Coast), Emily Rudd (Dynasty), Ryan Simpkins (A Single Man), McCabe Slye (Rise), Ted Sutherland (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Gillian Jacobs (Invincible), Chiara Aurelia (Gerald's Game), and Julia Rehwald.

Check out a new poster as well:

Netflix will release a new Fear Street movie every Friday between July 2-16.