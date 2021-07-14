'Fear Street: 1666' goes full period-set, witch trial horror in trailer for Netflix's trilogy closer

The trailer for the third and final installment of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy hath arrived online. Why are we using a bit of old English? It's because Part 3 is set in 1666 during the religious hysteria over supposed witchcraft in colonial America. Director Leigh Janiak seems to have tapped into the New World horror of Robert Eggers' The Witch for the concluding installment, which finds the heroes of Shadyside looking to break Sarah Fier's curse once and for all.

Co-written by Janiak, Phil Graziadei, and Kate Trefry, Part 3: 1666 stars Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, Elizabeth Scopel, Jeremy Ford, and Randy Havens.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 | Official Trailer | Netflix

"With 1666...honestly, the biggest inspiration for that was Terence Malick's The New World," Janiak says in the official production notes. "That’s probably crazy to say — it’s not a horror movie — but for me, it was really about the horror of humanity. The Knick was actually a big inspiration for 1666 too. I felt like it was violent and bloody and disgusting and perfectly gritty and modern at the same time."

Janiak executive-produced the trilogy capper alongside Kori Adelson, Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, and Kori Adelson are producers.

Loosely based on the book series written by R.L. Stine, Fear Street Part 3: 1666 premieres on Netflix this Friday, July 16. In case you need to catch up on all the decade-spanning horror thus far, the first two parts (set in 1994 and 1978, respectively) are now available to stream.