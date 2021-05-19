R.L. Stine's 'Fear Street' promises 3 weeks of terror with American Horror Story-esque Netflix film trilogy

Viewer beware... you're in for a trio of consecutive scares. Netflix's spine-tingling Fear Street trilogy (based on the other best-selling horror series penned by YA author, R.L. Stine) now has a teaser trailer and three separate release dates throughout the month of July. Part 1 (set in 1994) arrives on the streamer Friday, July 2; Part 2 (set in 1978) premieres the following Friday, July 9; and Part 3 (set in 1666) debuts the Friday after that, July 16.

"We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer," director, Leigh Janiak, said in a statement. "It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way — back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978, and 1666!"

"Fear Street fans are in for a treat — and some major surprises," Stine added in a statement of his own. "Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

Watch the teaser (featuring two Stranger Things alumni, Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink) now:

Video of FEAR STREET | A Film Trilogy Event | Official Teaser | Netflix

Speaking with SYFY WIRE last September, Stine revealed that the original plan was to release all three movies in theaters last summer between June and August. Of course, this strategy became impossible in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which shut theaters down for more than a year.

"They were all ready to go," the iconic writer told us. "They were supposed to be in movie theaters this [past] summer. They were trying [to do] ‘binge movie watching’ where one would come out in June, July, and August. And there’d be a new Fear Street movie every month. But, of course, it didn’t work out because there are no movie theaters. I think Netflix is a really good place for those films. They’re gonna do their ‘Summer of Fear’ year, so I’m looking forward to that."

The trilogy's neon-splattered key art (see below) gives off some serious American Horror Story vibes. We think it's a rather fitting comparison, as each installment boasts a different setting, story, and recurring cast of different characters. In the first entry, a group of kids come to realize that the the terrifying events that have haunted their hometown of Shadyside for generations may be connected. What's more: they're probably the next targets of whatever malevolent, Pennywise-adjacent force is haunting their town.

Credit: Netflix

Written by Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak, Part 1 stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, and Jeremy Ford.

Written by Zak Olkewicz and Leigh Janiak, Part 2 stars Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, and Jordyn DiNatale.

Written by Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak and Kate Trefry, Part 3 stars Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Jordana Spiro, and Jordyn DiNatale.

Kori Adelson, Timothy M. Bourne, Leigh Janiak, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine serve as executive producers.