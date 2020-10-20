Fear the reaper, because scimitar-tooth cats were death on four legs

With Halloween sneaking up on us, visions of the black-robed, scimitar-wielding Grim Reaper are everywhere from party stores to Family Guy, but none so scary as one predator that terrorized most of the planet around 50,000 years ago.

Teeth like the Reaper’s iconic scimitar made Homotherium latidens the embodiment of death rising out of the snows after Earth froze over and the dinosaurs were no more. This scimitar-tooth cat — basically a sabertooth on steroids — could easily take down other megafauna like giant ground sloths and mammoths by hunting them exhaustion before sinking its enormous teeth into their flesh. Its jaws were so powerful it could just carry its meals elsewhere to feed. Now that the genome of Homotherium has been sequenced for the first time ever, it reveals which genes made them the apex predators they were.

“They possessed large, saber-form serrated canine teeth, powerful forelimbs, a sloping back, and an enlarged optic bulb, all of which were key characteristics for predation on Pleistocene megafauna,” said University of Copenhagen postdoc Michael Westbury, who co-led a study recently published in Current Biology.

Homotherium was no kitty. Previous studies assumed it was highly divergent from any species of cat alive today, even lions and tigers and jaguars and other notoriously fearsome felines, and Westbury’s team also found it to be a distant sister lineage to extant cats. Another thing their genetic analyses revealed that it diverged from other cats around 22.5 million years ago. Humans only diverged from gibbons about 17 million years ago. These monsters skulked around during the daytime with others in their packs (they are thought to have been social creatures) until they seized the chance to chase prey at breakneck speed. They had excellent vision, meaning they could spot a moving meal from a distance and go for it. Even animals that were decent runners didn’t have much of a chance against the Grim Reaper bolting after them. Forget ground sloths.

It also appears that Homotherium had competition. The ancestors of lions, including the extinct cave lion, leopards and jaguars, as well as other prehistoric sabretooth cats, such as Smilodon, would all try to outrun it to catch a meal. Fossil evidence has shown that despite the pressure to beat out other carnivores, Homotherium succeeded enough to spread throughout most of the continents we know today until it went extinct after the last Ice Age.

Further analyzing Homotherium DNA, Westbury and his colleagues found that there was a significant difference between this beast and the furry things we make endless memes about. However, something unexpected that came out of genomic sequencing was that Homotherium were much more genetically diverse than any species of cat still alive, so it had enough subspecies that stalked in enough regions to make the world a dangerous place for many large herbivores. Any hybridization that might have happened from interbreeding with other cats still remains unknown.

A comparative genomics analysis was needed to find which genes separated the leader of the pack from the rest as the result of positive selection, or the process which gives an entire population of organisms genetic advantages. Analyzing DNA with this method involves comparing genes, sequence and regulatory regions in which RNA and other proteins bind and interact with each other to transcribe RNA (ribonucleic acid). RNA gives DNA directions on how to arrange amino acids into proteins. Some of the 31 genes that stood out in Homotherium were those associated with vision, socialization, endurance and diurnal behavior, which differs from many extant felines who are nocturnal hunters.

“The fossil record and paleogenomics can be used synergistically to better understand the evolution and ecology of extinct species that lack extant close relatives for comparison,” Westbury said.

Just be sure any Grim Reaper you see around this time of year doesn’t have enormous fangs. Bonus points to anyone who can excavate both song references in the title.

