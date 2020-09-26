Fear the Walking Dead fight for the future in latest teasers

On October 4th, The Walking Dead universe returns to take over AMC television. After months of waiting, fans will get to see both the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead and the series premiere of the limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Not to be outdone, the season six premiere of Fear The Walking Dead debuts the following week. Saturday morning, the show’s official Twitter account posted a 30-second jam-packed teaser.

The season five finale left the group torn apart after Ginny (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers separate the members into different factions. Shooting Morgan (Lennie James), Ginny leaves him behind, leader seemingly at the mercy of a horde of walkers.

The teasers give us some idea of where each group member has ended up. Since this is the Walking Dead world, they don’t look to be having the best of times. As Morgan pleads with the group over the radio to “just live,” his bloodshot eyes seem to foreshadow that not all of them will be able to follow that instruction.

Series star Jenna Elfman (Naomi) also posted a teaser on her Instagram account.

For a more detailed look at what’s to come in season six, the official Walking Dead YouTube Channel posted this behind the scenes feature, which you can check out below.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead: A Look at Season 6

The sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead, also starring Alicia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, and Maggie Grace, premieres October 11 on AMC.