Exclusive: Fear the Walking Dead midseason finale clip could give Leatherface some inspiration

After last week’s explosive Fear the Walking Dead episode, you might just feel like taking a leisurely walk in the woods. But come on, is there anything leisurely about walking anywhere when walkers are walking around nearby?

As you can see in our exclusive clip below from Sunday’s midseason finale, “Damage From the Inside,” the answer to that question is definitively no. After Strand sends Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) on a search and rescue mission for Dakota, their otherwise lovely hike, filled with some meaty exposition about they’re future escape plans, gets disrupted by slow moving walkers. Fortunately, Alicia and Charlie are well armed for just such an occasion.

Check out the action in our exclusive clip below:

Video of Exclusive Clip: Fear The Walking Dead Episode 607: Damage From The Inside - &quot;Crazy&quot; | SYFY WIRE

As if walkers aren’t disgusting enough just how they are, Alicia makes the grim discovery that one of these walkers appears to have been flayed, in a way that Ramsay Bolton would likely have appreciated, but that Charlie finds “crazy.” But what could it mean?

Perhaps there’s a clue in what co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told Entertainment Weekly about what we can expect from Sunday’s midseason finale: “We teased this week's as There Will Be Blood in the apocalypse. And for next week for next episode, it is the zombie apocalypse riff on some themes and ideas you might find in movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

So yeah, some walker flaying sounds about right.

For another clue of what’s in store, fellow showrunner Andrew Chambliss noted: “The last time we saw Strand and Alicia together, he sent her off and said he needed her to remember who she was and wanted her to be able to remind him of who he was. And I will say, we will see kind of both of those things put to the test, and we'll see who ends up being able to do that.”

We’ll see how it all shakes down when “Damage From the Inside,” the seventh episode of Fear the Walking Dead’s sixth season, written by Jacob Pinion and directed by Tawnia McKiernan, airs Sunday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.