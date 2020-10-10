'Fear The Walking Dead' introduces new bounty hunter in first scene of Season 6 at NYCC 2020

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead is almost upon fans, as the second longest-running TWD series looks to keep the franchise going strong even as the mainline show heads towards its end. Now fans are getting a sneak peek ahead of time.

The Season 5 finale left the group asunder after Ginny (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers broke them into factions. Shooting Morgan (Lennie James), Ginny left him behind to deal with a horde of walkers on his own. Teasers shown so far reveal a red-eyed Morgan pleading with the group over the radio to “just live." Yeah, that's probably not going to happen for everyone.

Speaking at its New York Comic Con 2020 panel, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg sat down with stars James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay García, and Colman Domingo alongside franchise boss Scott M. Gimple to set up the season premiere with the opening minutes of Season 6.

Take a look:

Video of AMC&#039;s Fear the Walking Dead

"The end" spray painted on the wall is a little on the nose for TWD fans already expecting a main series to come to an end. A guy named Walter blunders into a makeshift cowboy camp to enjoy some secret recipe beans, only to be beheaded and cased in a nice box emblazoned with his name. Now Walter's belongings (including a key) are in this axe-happy cowpoke bounty hunter's hands as he gathers up the heads of his bounties...and of course he gets on the radio with Virginia (Colby Minifie) — who's after Morgan. Hopefully his head doesn't end up in a box, as if he doesn't have enough problems.

"We knew Virginia was going to have this obsession with finding Morgan and whether he's alive or dead and we came up with the idea of a bounty hunter who specializes in finding people," Chambliss said of the opening scene's star. "In this world, if you're trying to find proof that someone's dead, it's not as simple as finding the body because the body gets up and walks away. This is someone who's particularly adept at finding people even if they are a walker. He's got a lot of tricks up his sleeves to track down Morgan."

As for Morgan's weird red eyes and what all's going on there, the showrunners played coy, though noting that it was something that was new to The Walking Dead universe and will play out over S6. Gonna be more important than Morgan needing some allergy eye drops.

Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season, which will be a bit more of an anthology style in its storytelling, premieres tomorrow night, Oct. 11 at 9 PM ET.

