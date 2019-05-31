The sky is falling in tense Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 opening scene

Prepare for impact people, AMC has released the opening scene for the Season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. The preview was released today, in advance of the show's return Sunday, June 2 at 9/8c.

Continuing to lead the way is The Walking Dead crossover character Morgan Jones (Lennie James). He'll be joined by the surviving Fear characters Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo) and Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades). The team will continue their search for other survivors in the hopes of creating a home for humanity along the Polar Bear truck route from Season 4.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead: Opening Minutes of the Season 5 Premiere EXCLUSIVE

The nearly four-minute preview takes us on a tense journey, people. The scene opens with two kids hunting a deer in the forest. They are grimy and hungry and killing this deer is their ticket to dinner. As the pair get closer to inspect their food, a walker appears. To make matters worse, one of their rifles jams. Things are definitely not looking good for these young ones. Thankfully (or maybe not) a propeller plane appears above them, clipping the treetops overhead. What does this foreshadow? We have no idea, but it certainly doesn't seem good!.

Last season we saw Fear begin to play around with doing what TWD franchise does so well, kill characters we love. We said an early goodbye to both Madison (Kim Dickens) and Nick (Frank Dillane). Maybe it was a good sign, however, that the show was coming into its own.

Fear has taken a different approach to the Zombie-apocalypse compared to its elder brother The Walking Dead. Perhaps the most notable difference in this iteration of the franchise is in how this group of survivors believes in helping one another and in the idea of redemption. Each of them is looking to find a way to become better people than they were before the undead came to town. These survivors are united in the possibility of tomorrow. Of course, that doesn't mean tomorrow will be easy to come by.

We'll soon find out if this crew gets a chance at redemption when Fear the Walking Dead returns this Sunday.