Fearsome prehistoric "Warg" beast is something straight out of Lord of the Rings

What's more frightening than the bristle-haired Warg beasts that Orc warriors favored as their battle mounts in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of The Rings? How about the fact that savage carnivores similar to those toothy predators in the dark fantasy trilogy actual roamed the hot African plains millions of years ago.

According to a new study published online April 18 in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, this recently discovered hypercarnivore named Simbakubwa existed nearly 22 million years ago in what is now considered the country of Kenya. The intimidating beast was similar in size to a male lion and larger than a wooly polar bear, which is catalogued as the biggest land-based meat-eater alive today. It tipped the scales at a hefty 3,300 lbs, measured 8 feet long from fanged snout to stabilizing tail, and stood 4 feet tall at its shoulders.

Credit: Mauricio Anton

Researchers are naming the newfound flesh-consumer Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, Swahili for "big lion from Africa.

"But it was much larger than a modern lion," study co-researcher Matt Borths, curator of the Division of Fossil Primates at the Duke Lemur Center in North Carolina, told Live Science. "Compared to modern carnivorous mammals, its head would have looked a little too big for its body, like a very toothy Funko Pop figure."

Credit: Society of Vertebrate Paleontology

Borths' fortuitous discovery of the assorted jawbone, skull, and skeleton fossil remains played out in a museum drawer at the Nairobi National Museum where he was doing research work on the evolution of hyaenodonts, a category of long-gone carnivorous mammals that thrived in Africa, Eurasia, and North America during the Miocene epoch. The most stunning element of Simbakubwa is the sheer size of the specimen. Based on its massive dental arrangement, the creature was considerably larger than any modern-age African terrestrial carnivore.

Dr. Nancy Stevens, a professor of functional morphology and vertebrate paleontology at Ohio University, is co-author of the study and was contacted by Borths while she was investigating fossils from Meswa Bridge, Kenya, the site where S. kutokaafrika's ancient remains were originally located. The research document published this week goes into great detail describing the dental and postcranial material from Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, thought to be the most complete hyainailourine specimen known from sub-Saharan Africa.

Modern lion's skull (top) from the Nairobi National Museum and jaw of Simbakubwa kutokaafrika (bottom). Credit: Matthew Borths

"This one was a haul," Borths tells SYFY WIRE regarding the exhaustive scientific paper. "In some ways my entire dissertation (which I defended in 2015) was necessary to ultimately figure out where Simbakubwa fit into the story of hyaenodont evolution. There were also a lot of essential collaborators, like Dr. Nancy Stevens, who made the paper possible. It's been a six year slog, but here we are. Whew. I think it was worth it.

"Something to really emphasize is how important the National Museums of Kenya (and museums in general) are for this research. They tracked the fossil and kept it safe. It was just in a slightly different part of the museum because it was too big to fit with its close relatives."

Credit: Dr. Matt Borths/Dr. Nancy Stevens

This impressive discovery could shed light on how supersized apex predators and prey evolved and migrated over millions of years near the end of the Paleogene epoch.

Here, kitty kitty! What do you think of this ominous prehistoric lion and would you strap a saddle on it for a heart-pumping paleo gallop across the savannah?