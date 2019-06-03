Feel the love. 12 Days of X-Men Day 8: Deadpool (2016)

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about Deadpool. It was rated R and made a kajillion dollars. And Ryan Reynolds reprises his role from X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)!

Heh heh ... not really.

Well ... sort of.

It's ...

Eh. Listen below.

