Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
WIRE Buzz: Bryce Dallas Howard teases Jurassic World 3; Batman visits troops; more
DnD Folklore monsters
How Dungeons and Dragons imagines and customizes its unique monsters
Godzilla King of the Monsters
Godzilla director explains how he made the ultimate tribute to Toho monsters
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
First full trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark reveals the terrifying Jangly Man
Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool (2016)
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Feel the love. 12 Days of X-Men Day 8: Deadpool (2016)

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 3, 2019

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about Deadpool. It was rated R and made a kajillion dollars. And Ryan Reynolds reprises his role from X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)!

Heh heh ... not really. 

Well ... sort of. 

It's ... 

Eh. Listen below.

