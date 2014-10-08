Felicity, DC baddies and some Matrix moves in new trailer for The CW's Flash

After a long wait, the world finally got to see what the fuss was all about in regard to The CW’s Flash series. So what’s coming next?

Hot on the heels of Barry Allen’s small-screen premiere, the network dropped a new trailer that finally shows off some footage from the remainder of the season. Up until this point, virtually every trailer had focused on footage from the pilot, so it’s a nice change of pace to get a peek at how the series might progress.

We thoroughly enjoyed the pilot, and it left more than a few nice threads dangling to explore in the future, but this new footage focuses on Barry Allen and his supporting cast of friends (and lovers). That’s right: Arrow co-star Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, is definitely making her way to Starling City. Oh, and she’s sharing a smooch with Barry. This should be interesting.

We also get a look at new baddie Captain Cold, played by Wentworth Miller. With a mysterious blur saving folks all over town, it seems the newly superpowered villains will be looking for creative ways to kill this mysterious hero. It’s nice to know Barry won’t be able to just zip his way out of every problem with that super-speed.

Check out the new trailer below and let us know what you think:

New episodes of The Flash air Tuesday nights on The CW.

(Via The CW)