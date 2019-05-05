Felines join Starfleet in Chronicle Collectibles' cool new line of Star Trek Cats

"To Boldly Go Where No Cat Has Gone Before" is a motto that Texas-based Chronicle Collectibles has taken to heart with its wonderfully whiskered new line, the Star Trek Cats Collection, which is based on the whimsical feline artwork of Jenny Parks.

A frequent celebrity artist at comic conventions and pop culture events, Parks made her mark when she paired two things near and dear to geeks across the universe: Star Trek and cats. By reimagining the intrepid crews of Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation as clothed kitties, Parks has created a sensation in books, calendars, and shirts featuring Star Trek icons getting a meow'd makeover.

Credit: Jenny Parks

Now her purring space voyagers are being transformed into a series of officially-licensed, limited-edition polystone sculptures to adorn your lives with and SYFY WIRE has a peek at the first three collectible offerings in Chronicle's inaugural release.

James T. Kirk Cat is a cuddly commander dressed in a gold tunic who comes with his own familiar Enterprise captain's chair to capably direct the furry crew. The striking hand-painted piece stands 7.5 inches tall, comes recently spayed with all required shots, and annoying hairballs are not included.

Credit: Chronicle Collectibles

The red-shirted Scotty Cat comes holding a precious bottle of old Scotch Milk to help stimulate the senses for his engineering duties. Measuring 5 inches tall, he’ll fit snugly in your Trekkie collection or nerdy office desk. He comes fully prepared for problem-solving, clad in his bright engineering tunic, and stands atop a custom transporter-inspired base with the Star Trek logo emblazoned on the front.

Credit: Chronicle Collectibles

With signature pointy ears, Spock Cat is highly logical and most likely will not react to your pitiful human attempts at internet humor. He sits proudly at 6 inches tall while flashing his trademark Vulcan salute and carrying his trusty tricorder. Like Scotty Cat, he comes comfortably resting on a slick transporter base adorned with the classic Star Trek logo.

Credit: Chronicle Collectibles

“The Star Trek Cats Collection really is an out-of-the-norm line for us, but something about them feels just right," Chronicle's Robert Davis tells SYFY WIRE. "And our instincts have already been proven correct because fan reactions to these at Fan Expo Dallas have been tremendous. A combination of laughter and cooing followed by “I want these!” We’re excited to break into the world of Star Trek collectibles with this fresh approach to a beloved series.”

All three Star Trek Cats are available now for pre-order at the cost of $39.99 each and are expected to ship sometime in the Fall of 2019. Check out more detailed images of the trio in the full gallery below, then tell us if you're itching to get your paws on one!