Aidan Gillen Project Blue Book Season 1
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 8: Michael Malarkey and Michael Harney uncover a dark conspiracy in 'War Games'
Devery Jacobs American Gods Sam Black Crow
American Gods' Sam Black Crow combines belief and agnosticism for Season 2
Childs Play remake via official YouTube 2019
Child’s Play reboot has ‘Spielbergian’ throwback vibe, says Aubrey Plaza
Russian Doll
Objects in Space 2/26/19: I think we're alone now
Terminator-Salvation.jpg

Filming is apparently already underway on Terminator: Genesis

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Apr 22, 2014

We’ve been hearing a lot of casting buzz about that new Terminator reboot, and now it looks like the cameras are already rolling. That was fast.

Skydance Productions posted a tantalizing pic from the filming of Terminator: Genesis on the company’s Facebook page, along with a nice little note from Skynet. Nice to know the evil AI is still plotting our eventual demise.

Though most of the story details have been kept under wraps, we do know the sequel apparently focuses on John and Sarah Connor as they hop through time to escape Skynet, and the only returning cast member is Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular killing machine.

The film will reportedly star Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jason Clarke, Jai Courtney, J.K. Simmons, Dayo Okeniyi, Byung-hun Lee, Michael Gladis and Sandrine Holt. As the photo confirms, Alan Taylor (Thor: The Dark World) is attached to direct.

Check out the first set pic below and let us know what you think:

The studio is reportedly targeting a July 1, 2015, release date, and even with filming underway, they’ll be cutting it close to make the date.

(Via Coming Soon)

Tag: Terminator Genisys
Tag: alan taylor
Tag: Arnold Schwarzenegger

