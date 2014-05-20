Finally! 1st trailer, pics from Kick-Ass creator's super-spy flick Secret Service

A film version of Kick-Ass creator Mark Millar’s comic Secret Service has been in the works for a while, and now we finally have our first look at the throwback espionage flick.

Dubbed Kingsman: The Secret Service, the film will be based around the secret spy service featured in Millar’s comic miniseries of the same name. The film version will star Colin Firth as a super spy who trains a teen (Taron Egerton) in the rules of the trade. Michael Caine and Samuel L. Jackson also star.

Director Matthew Vaughn, who also helmed the film adaptation of Millar’s Kick-Ass, said Secret Service was born out of a desire to see more action thrillers in the vein of classic James Bond and In Like Flint. “They had a sense of humor as well as being a thriller,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

The first pics from the film show off Firth in his intense super-spy mode, along with Egerton's wayward teen and Samuel L. Jackson looking as shady as ever — while the trailer sets the stage for some classic spy-vs.-spy action. Enjoy.

Secret Service is set to open Oct. 24.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)