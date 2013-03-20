Latest Stories

Wonder Park's Brianna Denski on working in animation, her character and meeting Matthew Broderick
WATCH ECCC: Judd Winick goes from The Real World to comics
WATCH ECCC: X-Men creators roundtable
Girl on the Third Floor delivers a gender-bent haunted house scenario
Finally! Check out Edgar Wright's Ant Man test footage for REAL

Dany Roth
Mar 20, 2013

Just because Ant Man won't be out until Nov. 6, 2015, doesn't mean we can't get a taste right now.

If you weren't at San Diego Comic Con last year, then the only way you know what was contained within the test footage for Ant Man is through fan-drawn still images. For such a long time, it was like finding out what had happened in a closed court room. But not anymore!Â 

Now, wait. Stop. You can watch it now, or you can wait another month until Marvel's Phase 1 box set is released. It's a hard choice, but we'll leave the video below for when you decide.

Seriously, though, just watch it.

It really isn't until you see it in action that you realize how devastating shrinking down and then growing full-size again can be in a fight. It sounds ridiculous, but the execution is incredibly impressive. 2015 can't come soon enough!

But what do you think?

(via Bleeding Cool)

