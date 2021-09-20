Finch: Tom Hanks and his surprisingly funny robot take a post-apocalyptic road trip in first trailer

Director Miguel Sapochnik (Repo Men) returns to the big screen for the first time in over a decade with the official trailer for Finch. The post-apocalyptic drama — exclusively premiering on Apple TV+ this fall — stars Tom Hanks (Toy Story) as a man who builds a robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) to take care of his dog, Goodyear, once he's gone.

Finch is a robotics engineer who has been living in a secluded underground bunker since a cataclysmic solar event turned the planet into a desolate wasteland. Wanting to show his awkwardly touching robot (the machine names itself "Jeff") what it means to be truly alive, Finch & co. leave the safety of their subterranean dwelling for an odyssey across the decimated American West. Along the way, sandstorms, radiation, and other humans lie in wait to derail their road trip.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Finch — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Craig Luck (making his feature-film writing debut) and Ivor Powell (Blade Runner) co-wrote the movie, which was executive-produced by Sapochnik, Luck, Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future), Andy Berman (Coming 2 America), Adam Merims (Baby Driver), and Jeb Brody (Source Code). Powell, Kevin Misher (Coming 2 America), Jack Rapke (Flight), and Jacqueline Levine (The Witches) are producers. The film is a co-production between Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, with association from Walden Media, Imagemovers, and Misher Films.

An alumnus of the Game of Thrones universe, Sapochnik helmed such episodes of the HBO fantasy series as "Battle of the Bastards" and "The Long Night." He also serves as an executive producer and director on the very first GoT spinoff, House of the Dragon (currently in production).

Finch heads to Apple TV+ Friday, Nov. 5. It is the second Hanks-led project to be purchased by the streaming platform after 2020's WWII naval drama, Greyhound.