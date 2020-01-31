Latest Stories

Pluto
What's that trippy haze on Pluto?
Chidi and Eleanor in The Good Place
The Good Place finale takes the internet to a transcendent plane of existence
Let's Get Cereal with Fiona Dourif
Fiona Dourif reflects on Chucky, looks ahead to The Stand ... and eats cereal!
Jason Mendoza DJ Music The Good Place
Chosen One of the Day: Jason Mendoza's final performance on The Good Place

Fiona Dourif reflects on Chucky, looks ahead to The Stand ... and eats cereal!

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 31, 2020

While Brad Dourif is a legend among horror fans, his daughter, Fiona Dourif, is carving out an impressive legacy of her own. She's had roles in The Purge, The Blacklist, and an unforgettable turn as "holistic assassin" Bart Curlish in Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. Fiona also teamed up with her father twice for leading roles in both Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky ... and still has very vivid memories about the first time she watched her father record lines as cinema's most famous killer doll.

“I was seven [and] and my mom brought me in to pick up my dad, and he was doing a voiceover. He was screaming like he was on fire,” she recalled. The scene in question took place in the original Child’s Play, when Chucky met his fiery demise. "I have a pretty visceral memory of being terrified, and running, and hiding under something. So I think that's my first memory of Chucky."

Fiona also admitted that the movie monster who scared her the most wasn't Chucky. It was Tony Todd's Candyman.

"I have a fear of the Candyman," said Fiona. "I'm actually a full chicken with horror movies, period. I'm sorry, everybody! I just get too scared!"

That fear hasn't stopped Fiona from starring in a few horror movies of her own. In one of her upcoming projects, she'll join the cast of Stephen King's The Stand, a new adaptation for CBS All Access.

"I'm playing Rat Man," said Fiona. "You guys remember Rat Man? Rat Man is now Rat Woman, which is great. I read the book and watched the miniseries. I love The Stand."

Oh, Fiona and our host, Angelique Roche, also ate Honey Nut Cheerios. Because cereal is great.

For more fun details from Fiona Dourif, check out the first episode of SYFY WIRE's new original series, Let's Get Cereal!

