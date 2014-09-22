Fire-breathing tarantulas attack Police Academy alums in wild new B-movie Lavalantula

How do you top the schlocky, sci-fi classic Sharknado? How about giant, fire-breathing tarantulas terrorizing the cast of the 1980s classic Police Academy? Yeah, that oughta do it.

The first details and absolutely in-freaking-sane poster for Syfy’s upcoming B-movie Lavalantula has been released, and this looks like it could be even crazier than a city-wide storm slinging sharks all over the place.

The gist of the story is this: Giant, fire-breathing tarantulas attack Los Angeles and terrorize a cast consisting of several alums from the 1980s cop comedy franchise Police Academy. The even more ridiculous tagline: “Fire Burns. Lava Bites.” Does this make a lot of sense? Not really, but it doesn’t make it any less awesome.

The cast consists of Police Academy franchise alums Steve Guttenberg, Leslie Easterbrook, and Michael Winslow — and likely a fair share of Winslow’s trademark sound effects. At least, we hope it does. The rest of the lineup is rounded out with Nia Peeples (The Young and the Restless) and L.A.-based DJ Ralph Garman.

Saturn Award-winning director Mike Mendez (Big Ass Spider) is at the helm of the project, and we can take solace in the fact that he brings ample giant spider experience to the table. According to Entertainment Weekly, the made-for-TV movie is slated to debut next summer.

Do you think Lavalantula can capture the B-movie magic of sci-fi and 1980s comedy? If nothing else, we sure hope so.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)