The first 10 minutes of Days of Future Past will be deadly, but...SPOILERS AHEAD

CinemaCon featured a lengthy action sequence from the beginning of the new X-Men movie. So, what happens?

It's equal parts exciting and terrifying that Days of Future Past is all over the place right now. It's exciting because, duh, it's a new Bryan Singer X-movie and everyone wants to see it. It's terrifying because, yeep!, what if it's terrible and all that time spent wringing our hands and praying was for naught?

Thankfully, this description from the opening of Days has us feeling like, at the very least, this new movie is going to be a seat-of-your-pants rollercoaster ride. The setting? The dystopian (forever dystopian) future. WARNING: Spoilers for Days of Future Past follow.

Sentinels are dispatched to find and kill mutants living underground. Their delivery system (and the world) is reminiscent of The Matrix, but once the Sentinels - who can adapt to any situation and change their form - drill into the secret base it gets real good. The mutants on hand: Sunspot, Iceman, Bishop, Kitty Pryde, Blink and Warpath. Kitty Pryde and Bishop immediately run off while the other X-Men keep the semi-liquid metal robots busy. There are good action beats using the characters’ powers, especially Blink, whose portals allow Warpath to do some really fun run and jumps onto the Sentinels. Iceman glides around on an ice slide, and Sunspot becomes a being of lava and fire as he blasts robots. Kitty and Bishop (who uses Sunspot’s fire to charge his big dumb gun) are running off to a closet someplace. Bishop lays down and Kitty starts massaging his temples, and it becomes clear that she’s sending his consciousness back in time. The others are buying them minutes… with their lives. A Sentinel snaps Sunspot’s neck. Iceman has his head popped off and is crushed underfoot. Blink gets skewered. Warpath gets blasted to smithereens. But it was worth it! As the Sentinel breaks into the closet, blasting fire, Kitty looks up and says, “Too late, asshole!” and everything disappears. The past has been changed.

As openings go, that's a pretty darn good one. And it sets up this cool question "What are the consequences of repeatedly altering the timeline?" Also, when Wolverine travels back in time, will he run into Bishop? And in what capacity?

It's intriguing, it's exciting -- we just hope the rest of the movie will be as good.

(via Comic Book Movie)