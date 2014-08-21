First American Horror Story: Freak Show teaser clip, release date revealed

The folks at FX have finally revealed when we’ll get to see the new season of American Horror Story, along with our first tantalizing look at the Freak Show.

The latest, period-set season of the network’s horror anthology is slated to premiere Wednesday, Oct. 8, on FX. This matches up with previous seasons, as the show is (not surprisingly) a popular show around Halloween heading into the fall.

The first teaser clip for the new season has also been unveiled, and it's just as freaky and confusing as you’ve come to expect from Ryan Murphy’s little slice of weirdness. The clip shows off a (literal) ticket to the Freak Show, though there’s definitely something very, very unsettling about that hand.

The new season stars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Frances Conroy, John Carroll Lynch, Emma Roberts, Michael Chiklis and Angela Bassett. Check out the official synopsis below:

American Horror Story: Freak Show’ begins its tale in the quiet, sleepy hamlet of Jupiter, Florida. The year is 1952. A troupe of curiosities has just arrived to town, coinciding with the strange emergence of a dark entity that savagely threatens the lives of townsfolk and freaks alike. This is the story of the performers and their desperate journey of survival amidst the dying world of the American carny experience.

Behold the freaky trailer and let us know what you think:

(Via /Film)