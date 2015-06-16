First Assassin's Creed Syndicate cinematic trailer and new gameplay footage unveiled

Time to sharpen your blades and get your bowler hats out, because Ubisoft has debuted the first cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. Set in 1868 London, the upcoming new historical adventure videogame will feature not one but two playable protagonists: Twins Jacob and Evie Frye.

The trailer was released during Ubisoft’s E3 2015 press conference, and not only do we have a cinematic look at the heroic derring-do of main character Jacob and his merry band of Assassins, but we also have a cool new look at the fun gameplay. We also get to meet Jacob’s super-skilled and deadly twin sister, Evie, in her very own character trailer (Jacob got his a month ago). Ubisoft described Jacob as being the "more hot headed, brash and rebellious" of the two siblings, while his sister Evie is "a relentless Assassin" and "a master of stealth."

In Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, players will have to take down the corrupt Templars that rule the Big City. The open world experience will enable players to switch freely between the twins, while story missions will restrict the choice of the character for, you know, story purposes. Another uber-cool feature? Players will not only be able to ride a carriage (and trains!) and fight on top of it; they’ll also be able to use a rope launcher in order to quickly scale buildings and zip-line from one rooftop to another. Check it out:

In Assassin’s Creed Syndicate you’ll play as Jacob Frye, an assassin born and bred poised to take over the criminal underworld of London during the Industrial Revolution. Amidst blossoming conflicts between newly crowned kings of industry and the working class they exploit for all they’re worth, Jacob will work in the shadows as he climbs to the top of the criminal underground as the head of one of the city’s most notorious street gangs.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate will be released worldwide on PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 23. An upcoming Assassin’s Creed movie starring Michael Fassbender and Oscar winner Marillon Cotillard (and perhaps even Ex Machina's Alicia Vikander) is currently in the works, with a premiere date of Dec. 21, 2016.

(via Ubisoft)