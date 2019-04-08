First Avengers: Endgame clip unveils the plan to 'undo' Infinity War

Though Captain Marvel has joined the fight for the fallen in Avengers: Endgame, fans have yet to see any real plot points come out of the film’s first trailers. However, a clip first appearing at CinemaCon gave fans something to think about: surviving Avengers figuring out how to beat Thanos now that Carol Danvers is back on Earth. Now everyone can see that footage and hear Danvers’ plan to “undo” everything, as Black Widow puts it.

Good Morning America debuted the footage, which shows Danvers, James Rhodes, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, Thor, and Captain America discussing a plan to get the Infinity Stones from Thanos — and ultimately use them to bring everyone back from the events of Infinity War.

Check it out:

The clip, which starts at about 2:19 for those wishing to skip the host/star discussion, features the plot point that most fans of the MCU had known since Peter Parker fizzled in front of Tony Stark’s eyes: the stones can still fix this. In fact, they could reverse everything that’s happened — and that’s exactly what the remaining Avengers (the core unit) are going to try, since they owe at least this one last effort to their fallen comrades. Oh, and Captain Marvel very clearly believes she can be a difference-maker in Round 2 of this fight, and we're inclined to agree.

The clip might end with the same footage of Captain Marvel and Thor having a bromantic stare-down, but the story leading up to that moment only makes its catharsis more satisfying. Now fans only have to wait to see if they can pull it off — and if so, how. Either way, Endgame marks the end of a saga.

Avengers: Endgame finishes the fight on April 26.