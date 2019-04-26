Latest Stories

First Critters Attack! trailer re-introduces those toothy little monsters

Don Kaye
Apr 26, 2019

It's been 27 years since we last saw a full-length Critters movie, but now the vicious alien beasties are back.

Critters Attack! is arriving this July and today we have the first trailer for the direct-to-video release, which is said to be "inspired" by the four-film series that started with Critters in 1986 and came to a halt with Critters 4 in 1992 (Shudder also recently debuted a Critters web series as well).

Returning from the original film is Dee Wallace (E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial), who starred in the first Critters as Helen Brown and shows up in the new movie as the "mysterious" Aunt Dee. Joining her is Tashiana Washington as Drea, a 20-year-old babysitter who is watching the children of a college professor, along with her own little brother, when the critters crash-land and begin consuming every living being they find.

The plight of Drea and the kids is complicated by their encounter with a female critter named Bianca, who is seemingly fleeing her own people. As the critters head for the college in pursuit of both Bianca and our heroes, it may be up to Drea to stop the invasion on her own. 

One look at the trailer below makes it clear that this isn't exactly a $150 million blockbuster, but it certainly seems to have been done in the rather humorous spirit of the original movies. Written by Scott Lobdell (Happy Death Day) and directed by Bobby Miller (The Cleanse), Critters Attack! lands on Blu-ray, DVD and digital on July 23, 2019, and will premiere right here on SYFY later this year in October.

