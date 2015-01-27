Latest Stories

FantasticFourScreenshot1.jpg

The first Fantastic Four teaser trailer is finally here! But is it fantastic?

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jan 27, 2015

Well, it’s finally here!! Fox has released the first teaser trailer (and poster) for its upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Directed by Josh Trank (Chronicle), and penned by Simon Kinberg, Fox’s reboot of the Fantastic Four movie franchise is actually an origin story that’s said to be inspired by the Ultimate Fantastic Four comic books written Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Millar.

Here’s the official blurb for the movie:

FANTASTIC FOUR, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel’s original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

Now, less talking, more showing. Let’s have a look at Ben Grimm, aka the Thing (Jamie Bell); Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic (Miles Teller); Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch (Michael B. Jordan); and Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman (Kate Mara) in action:

Although we didn’t get the Fantastic Four vibe we were hoping for yet, we can’t help but think that this teaser trailer actually looks better than we thought it might. But again, is it Fantastic Four-y?

It’s also a bit of a bummer that we didn’t get a better look at the team's "superhero" costumes. Maybe we’ll get to see them when the first full trailer is released? Crossing our fingers here. But we have to admit: Our geek alarm went off when Johnny got his flame on!

As for the logo for the new movie? We like it. It looks cool. Simple, but cool. And you can have a close look for yourselves with the first poster for the flick just below:

What do you guys think of the Fantastic Four teaser trailer? Did it restore your faith in Josh Trank’s vision and in Fox's upcoming comic-book movie?

The Fantastic Four will hit theaters on Aug. 7, 2015.

(via Comic Book Movie)

