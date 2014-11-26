First full trailer for Flash vs. Arrow is just as awesome as you'd expect it to be

The first full trailer for the epic crossover between The CW’s Arrow and Flash series has finally arrived, and it looks as cool as we hoped it would. Heck, maybe even a little bit cooler.

The crossover airs Dec. 2-3, spanning two nights and both series, and finds Arrow (Stephen Amell) pitted against the Flash (Grant Gustin) after Barry Allen is affected by a metahuman’s abilities. It promises to be an ambitious effort, with a ton of easter eggs and geek-baiting in the best possible way.

The trailer reveals a bit more about what’s going on in the episode, including some absolutely hilarious training scenes between the two (“You shot me!?”). We also get to see more of the showdown between The CW’s mightiest heroes, and how Arrow fits in while working Central City (hint: not well).

It might be wits and a bow vs. super-speed, but never bet against Oliver Queen. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think:

