First image + new new plots details emerge for Nolan's Interstellar

We're finally starting to get a closer look at Christopher Nolan's ambitious new sci-fi film.

Interstellar is one of those movies we still know almost nothing about, but because it's another big genre effort from Nolan, and because it's got a killer cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine and many more, we've been excited about it from the moment it was announced. Earlier this week, we got a teaser poster for the flick to go along with that teaser trailer we saw a few months ago, and now we can add a new image and a few new (but still vague) plot details to the still-scant list of things that just keep adding to our anticipation for this movie.

Here's the image, featuring McConaughey holding a model moon lander, via the print edition of EW.

As you can see in the caption below the image, production designer Nathan Crowley reveals a bit more of the film's themes when he says Nolan asked him to make a movie about “black holes, relativity, gravity, and their effect on time,” as well as a “very human story about a father and a daughter.” That's definitely an expansion from the wormhole-focused synopsis we had before, but it still doesn't tell us much about the who and why of it all. Collider's Matt Goldberg also reports that "the plot involves climate change and a search across time and space to save corn," which would explain the farm scenes in both the trailer and the poster. That's all we have to go on for now, but it's more than we had before. Plus, we're hearing that a new trailer for the film will arrive in theaters ahead of Godzilla next Friday, May 16, so if you're heading out to get your giant lizard fix, be prepared for that as well.

Interstellar hits theaters on Nov. 7.

(Via Collider)