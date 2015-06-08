First intriguing synopsis for Independence Day 2 revealed

The first synopsis for Independence Day 2 has made its way online, and reveals how Earth is doing in the wake of the last invasion.

Apparently, the synopsis was first spotted late last month on Rotten Tomatoes, but at the time, no one was sure if it was official or not. But now, the synopsis has since appeared in a licensing expo magazine, so it’s pretty safe to say that it is an "official" synopsis. Here it is:

After "Independence Day" redefined the event movie genre, the next epic chapter delivers global catastrophe on an unimaginable scale. Using recovered alien technology, the nations of Earth have collaborated on an immense defense program to protect the planet. But nothing can prepare us for the aliens' advanced and unprecedented force. Only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can bring our world back from the brink of extinction.

Director Roland Emmerich and writer Dean Devlin have previously said that following the events of the first movie, humans would get their hands on the alien tech recovered from the first invasion, and this synopsis clearly support that. Should be a boat-load of fun to see.

Independence Day 2 boasts an impressive cast featuring original cast members Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Vivica A. Fox, Sela Ward, Judd Hirsch, and Brent Spiner. The new players include Liam Hemsworth, William Fichtner, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Maika Monroe. ID2 will invade movie theaters on June 24, 2016.

(via Comic Book)